BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
July 20 Invalda INVL AB :
* Completes deal and transfers shares in Bank Finasta and financial brokerage company Finasta to Siauliu Bankas on July 17
* Says Siauliu Bankas issues new shares in order to complete settlement of deal for amount of 6.19 million euros ($6.70 million)
* On Friday Invalda INVL subscribed for 21.35 million of new issued shares (6.79 percent stake) in Siauliu Bankas for a price 0.29 euro per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.