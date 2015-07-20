July 20 Invalda INVL AB :

* Completes deal and transfers shares in Bank Finasta and financial brokerage company Finasta to Siauliu Bankas on July 17

* Says Siauliu Bankas issues new shares in order to complete settlement of deal for amount of 6.19 million euros ($6.70 million)

* On Friday Invalda INVL subscribed for 21.35 million of new issued shares (6.79 percent stake) in Siauliu Bankas for a price 0.29 euro per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)