BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
July 20 British Land Company Plc :
* Had a good start to year
* 129,000 sq ft of retail lettings/renewals; investment lettings/renewals 9.4 pct ahead of march 2015 ERV
* In retail, our operational metrics remain strong and we continue to recycle capital by selling selected mature assets and investing into our existing portfolio
* First interim dividend payment for quarter ended 30 June 2015 will be 7.09 pence per share, a 2.5 pct increase on comparable period last year
* Retail footfall +0.9 pct, continuing to outperform (+240bps versus market); retailer same store sales +3.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.