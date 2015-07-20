July 20 Standard Chartered Plc

* Standard chartered announces a new management team, led by bill winters, group chief executive.

* Announces rationalised geographic structure, comprising four regional businesses

* New regional businesses and client businesses report to bill winters with effect from 1 october 2015.

* Simplification of its organisational structure to improve accountability, speed up decision making, reduce bureaucracy and play a key part in delivering previously announced us$1.8bn of cost savings by end of 2017.