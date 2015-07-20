July 20 Fair Value REIT AG :

* Acquires four properties from subsidiaries for direct ownership

* Subsidiaries will use sales proceeds to repay bank loans

* Total purchase price of 26.5 million euros ($28.71 million)

* Around 90 pct of total acquisition costs will be financed through net proceeds of rights issue successfully carried out in May 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9230 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)