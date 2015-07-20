July 20 Ubm Plc

* Robert gray has been appointed CEO of PR Newswire effective 1 August 2015

* Gray succeeding Ninan Chacko, who has decided that it is time for him to pursue other opportunities

* On this date Bob will step down as CFO and as a director of UBM Plc

* Will remain a member of UBM executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: