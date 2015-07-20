UPDATE 2-Macron favourite in opinion polls as France elects new president
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)
July 20 Ubm Plc
* Robert gray has been appointed CEO of PR Newswire effective 1 August 2015
* Gray succeeding Ninan Chacko, who has decided that it is time for him to pursue other opportunities
* On this date Bob will step down as CFO and as a director of UBM Plc
* Will remain a member of UBM executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.