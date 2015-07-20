BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
July 20 AK Bars Bank :
* Board approves loan supplement and subscription agreement with AK BARS Luxembourg S.A., loan value is up to $400 million
* Loan will be given for up to 3 years, interest rate is up to 8.5 pct per annum
* Organizers of the deal are Deutsche Trustee Company Limited, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Source text: bit.ly/1OgNjYR
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.