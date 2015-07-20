July 20 Russian residential housing developer PIK Group said:

* Total cash collections increased by 10.0 percent, year-on-year, to 30.0 billion roubles ($528.1 million) in H1 2015.

* H1 cash collections from sale of real estate to individuals increased by 6.8 percent year-on-year to 22.9 billion roubles.

* H1 new sales contracts to customers increased by 4.6 percent to 228,000 square metres.

* Q2 total cash collections rose 15.5 percent, year-on-year, to 12.84 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8100 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)