BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
July 20 Russian residential housing developer PIK Group said:
* Total cash collections increased by 10.0 percent, year-on-year, to 30.0 billion roubles ($528.1 million) in H1 2015.
* H1 cash collections from sale of real estate to individuals increased by 6.8 percent year-on-year to 22.9 billion roubles.
* H1 new sales contracts to customers increased by 4.6 percent to 228,000 square metres.
* Q2 total cash collections rose 15.5 percent, year-on-year, to 12.84 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8100 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.