Saudi Telecom signs on to Saudi's fiber upgrade
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.
July 20 Telenor Group's subsidiary in Thailand, DTAC, has today reported its second quarter 2015 figures to the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Telenor's consolidated figures in NOK million are as follows:
* Telenor's DTAC unit reports Q2 EBITDA of NOK 1,544 million (Reuters poll NOK 1.73 billion) vs NOK 1,470 year ago
* DTAC Q2 revenues NOK 5,112 mln (Reuters poll NOK 5.2 bln) vs NOK 4,029 million a year ago
* DTAC expects EBITDA Margin Of 31-33% (changed from 'in-line with 2014 - which was at 34.3 percent)
* DTAC expects service revenues excluding interconnect slightly below 2014 (changed from 'low single digit service revenue growth excluding interconnect')
* Capex: THB 18-20 billion (unchanged)
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC