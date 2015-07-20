Saudi Telecom signs on to Saudi's fiber upgrade
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.
July 20 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Says its touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025 in Dazen smartphone Note3
* Says received and expected revenues in 2015 that relate to sales of FPC1025 for this smartphone model are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of approximately 2,200 MSEK for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC