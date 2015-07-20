Saudi Telecom signs on to Saudi's fiber upgrade
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.
July 20 Unima 2000 SA :
* Signs an annex to the construction deal with Erbud SA signed on March 25 for additional works; the value of the deal has risen up by 300,000 zlotys ($78,900) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8024 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC