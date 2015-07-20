July 20 Soitec SA :

* Reports total consolidated sales of 55.4 million euros ($60.13 million) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2015-2016, up 116 percent, compared to 25.7 million euros last year

* Expects for Q2 2015-2016 wafer sales to be in line with Q1, at constant exchange rate