BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 20 HF Company SA
* Reports H1 revenue of 23.1 million euros ($25.07 million) versus 24.3 million euros a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.