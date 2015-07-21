BRIEF-United-Guardian Q1 EPS $0.14
* United-Guardian reports higher first quarter sales and earnings
July 21 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Announces start of tozadenant Phase 3 study in Parkinson's disease
* Data from double-blind portion of study is expected by end of 2017
* Says controlling shareholder Zhang Guanfu signs agreement to sell its entire 21.04 percent stake in the company for 3.0 billion yuan ($434.72 million) to investment firm