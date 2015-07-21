BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
July 21 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd
* Is making arrangements for a potential issue of up to 200 million c shares at an issue price of $1.
* It is currently expected that company will publish a new prospectus early in august and that a placing of c shares will close on or around 10 august 2015.
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors