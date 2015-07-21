BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
July 21 Secure Trust Bank Plc
* underlying* profit before tax £17.4m (h1 2014: £15.2m) representing growth of 14% for 6 months to June
* Interim dividend per share of 17p, a 6% increase (h1 2014: 16p)
* Operating income £62.2m (h1 2014: £43.8m) for 6 months to june Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: