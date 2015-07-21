July 21 Secure Trust Bank Plc

* underlying* profit before tax £17.4m (h1 2014: £15.2m) representing growth of 14% for 6 months to June

* Interim dividend per share of 17p, a 6% increase (h1 2014: 16p)

* Operating income £62.2m (h1 2014: £43.8m) for 6 months to june