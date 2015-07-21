BRIEF-Inox Leisure does not renew license agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
* Says not renewed license agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
July 21 Dogi International Fabrics SA :
* Says 3.8 million new shares subscribed during preferential subscription period, representing 77.6 percent of share capital increase
* Says gets requests for additional shares for total of 2.0 million new shares representing 39.8 percent of share capital increase
* Says in total 4.9 million shares were subscribed, representing 117.4 percent of share capital increase
* CONTINUES THE PRODUCTION OF INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS AND INVESTMENT IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT