July 21 Dogi International Fabrics SA

* Says 3.8 million new shares subscribed during preferential subscription period, representing 77.6 percent of share capital increase

* Says gets requests for additional shares for total of 2.0 million new shares representing 39.8 percent of share capital increase

* Says in total 4.9 million shares were subscribed, representing 117.4 percent of share capital increase

