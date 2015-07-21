BRIEF-Inox Leisure does not renew license agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
* Says not renewed license agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
July 21 Linas Agro Group AB :
* Says SEB Bank has resumed its financing for AB Linas Agro increasing it up to 94 million euros ($101.78 million)
* Over financial years 2015-2016 the company expects to increase its volumes of different cereals sales and increase its trade in fertilizers in both the domestic and export markets Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
