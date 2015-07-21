July 21 Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta :

* Says that given volatile consumer environment, company has put under review its full-year 2015 sales growth guidance of 34-38 percent;

* Lenta will decide whether to revise guidance following Q3 2015 results;

* Says Q2 total sales grew 30.4 percent year-on-year to 60.4 billion roubles ($1.06 billion) (Q2 2014: 46.3 billion roubles);

* Like-for-Like sales grew 8.6 percent versus Q2 2014;

* Like-for-Like traffic up 2.0 percent combined with a 6.4 percent increase in like-for-like average ticket;

* Expects to achieve significantly better profitability in H1 2015 compared to same period of 2014, with adjusted EBITDA growth of around 45 percent and EBITDA margin improving by over 70 basis points to around 10.2 percent.

* Maintains its plan to open at least 25 new hypermarkets and 10-15 new supermarkets in 2015 with around 30 billion roubles of capital expenditures.