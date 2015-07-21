July 21 Vodafone Group Plc
* European leadership structure changes
* With effect from 1 October 2015, CEOs of Vodafone's 4
largest European markets will become members of group executive
committee
* Chief executive of Vodafone Netherlands, Rob Shuter, will
also join group executive committee
* Hannes Ametsreiter in Germany, Aldo Bisio in Italy, Jeroen
Hoencamp in Uk and Antonio Coimbra in Spain - will join
executive committee
* Chief executive for Europe region, Philipp Humm, will
leave group later in year to continue his CEO career outside
Vodafone
