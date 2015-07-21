BRIEF-Modern Land China secures loan facility
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Small Cap Danmark A/S :
* Q2 pretax profit 2.9 million Danish crowns ($421,652.59) versus 7.7 million crowns year ago
* Sees positive result for H2 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8777 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NICOSIA, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday rejected a Russian complaint about the bank's investment freeze, prompting criticism from Moscow that the development bank was a 'tool' of Western foreign policy.