BRIEF-Modern Land China secures loan facility
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* Signs bilateral financing agreement with Banco Santander for 42.35 million euros 46.0 million) and a duration of 7 years
* To use funds to finance an office building in Campo de las Naciones (Tucuman building), 10,780 square meters of offices and 85 parking spaces the company has in Velazquez building in Madrid Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NICOSIA, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday rejected a Russian complaint about the bank's investment freeze, prompting criticism from Moscow that the development bank was a 'tool' of Western foreign policy.