July 21 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Signs bilateral financing agreement with Banco Santander for 42.35 million euros 46.0 million) and a duration of 7 years

* To use funds to finance an office building in Campo de las Naciones (Tucuman building), 10,780 square meters of offices and 85 parking spaces the company has in Velazquez building in Madrid Source text for Eikon:

