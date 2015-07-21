BRIEF-Modern Land China secures loan facility
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 DNI Beteiligungen AG
* FY 2014 net loss amounted to 118,000 euros (year ago profit of 3,000 euros)
* FY 2014 result from ordinary activities amounted to minus 118,000 (3,000 euros year ago) Source text - bit.ly/1MmeMuI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NICOSIA, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday rejected a Russian complaint about the bank's investment freeze, prompting criticism from Moscow that the development bank was a 'tool' of Western foreign policy.