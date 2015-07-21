July 21 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Raised its forecast for consolidated net income in FY 2015

* FY 2015 IFRS net income is expected to move in a range 200 million euros ($217 million) - 240 million euros ($261 million)

* Increase in forecast is based on positive business development in the 1st half 2015, a special effect and favorable claims situation in motor business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)