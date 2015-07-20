Saudi Telecom signs on to Saudi's fiber upgrade
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fiber optic broadband services in the kingdom.
July 20 Reply SpA :
* Game development unit Forge Reply partners with Chicco to develop augmented reality app Toy Block for children toys Source text: bit.ly/1Mk9zDB
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC