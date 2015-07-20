July 20 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd

* Intention of company to resume production once adequate funding has been secured

* All plant and equipment will for moment be placed in care and maintenance and prepared for future start up

* Decided to cease production of ironmaking division, which was necessitated by amongst others delayed debtors payments, inadequate cash to procure required raw materials

* Sustainable operations are not viable at current low demand and poor selling prices