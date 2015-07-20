BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 20 Banzai SpA :
* Q2 prelim revenue 50.0 million euros ($54.26 million), up 25 percent year on year
* Confirms FY 2015 revenue growth of about 25 percent Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9216 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.