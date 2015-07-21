July 21 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* Reports H1 sales revenue of 422.0 million euros ($456.35 million) versus 324.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit is 62.9 million euros versus 40.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA is 106.5 million euros versus 73.8 million euros a year ago

* Upgrades its forecast for full year of 2015

* 2015 underlying EBITDA margin in constant currencies is now forecasted to reach about 25.0 pct to 25.5 pct

* Sales revenue in constant currencies is now expected to increase about 15 percent for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)