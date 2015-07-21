July 21 Trelleborg AB

* Says demand is expected to be on a par with Q2 of 2015, adjusted for seasonal variations

* Q2 organic sales declined by 1 percent (decline: 1)

* Says our overall assessment is that market is continuing to move sideways

* Says we are continuously monitoring developments and are maintaining preparedness to adjust our various businesses to fluctuating demand

* Says signs of weaker market conditions in u.s. That we noted at beginning of year continued into q2

* Says uncertainty is also growing in china, underlined by stock market turbulence in region

* Q2 net sales for Q2 of 2015 increased by 14 percent (2) to SEK 6,531 million (5,726)

* Q2 operating profit, excluding participation in Trelleborg Vibracoustic and items affecting comparability, rose 10 percent to SEK 883 million (802)

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q2 sales was seen at SEK 6,432 million, core EBIT ex. JV SEK 845 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)