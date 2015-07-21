BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
July 21 ANF Immobilier SA :
* Reports H1 rental income of 23.2 million euros ($25.11 million) in first half of 2015, a rise of 21 percent
* H1 recurring EBITDA increases 26 percent to 16.3 million euros
* Now expects to see 2015 annual rental income growth of 15 percent (compared with 12 percent previously) Source text: bit.ly/1MEHCn8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: