BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
July 21 Siauliu Bankas AB :
* In H1 bank group earned 15.2 million euros ($16.45 million) of net profit versus 6.5 million euros in H1 2014
* H1 group net interest income 21.1 million euros
* H1 group net fee and commission income 3.2 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: