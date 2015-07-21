BRIEF-Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise
July 21 Ao World Plc
* Revenue growth in UK business for 3 months ended 30 June 2015 was 6.5%, with our orders up 13.9%
* AO.com experienced revenue growth of 11.2% year on year in Q1
* Growth was delivered through a period of particularly intense competitive activity in market
* As expected we have had a strong start to trading in July
* Encouraged by indications of growth in housing transactions and disposable income in broader market
* Continue to expect business model to deliver as expected for full year
* Business is on track with its long-term strategic progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
