BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
July 21 Natixis SA :
* Plans to open new office in Colombia in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Lplpw2
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: