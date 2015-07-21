BRIEF-The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to U.S.
* The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to United States Source text for Eikon:
July 21 Temenos Group AG :
* Q2 non-ifrs EBIT up 37 pct y-o-y (constant currency)
* Q2 IFRS revenue for quarter was $127.1 million and non-IFRS revenue was $132.4 million, up from $112.3 million in Q2 last year
* Q2 non-IFRS EBIT was $31.7 million, 37 pct higher than in Q2 2014
* Q2 IFRS EBIT was $12.5 million, down from $20.1 million in Q2 2014
* Company reaffirms its outlook for year
* Sees FY 2015 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 28.5 pct
* Sees FY 2015 total non-ifrs revenue growth of 18 pct to 23 pct Source text: bit.ly/1RMYzlR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to United States Source text for Eikon:
* Revenue of group for three months ended 31 march 2017 was HK$90.8 million representing an increase of approximately 1.5pct