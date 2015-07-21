BRIEF-Mauritian Eagle Insurance reports 9-months pre-tax profit 74 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group net revenue 427.7 million rupees versus 373.6 million rupees year ago
July 21 Fonciere Atland SA :
* Sells office building in Labege, Toulouse to Capitole Finance
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 299,503 dinars versus loss of 25,533 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qSCiv7) Further company coverage: