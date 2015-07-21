BRIEF-The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to U.S.
* The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to United States Source text for Eikon:
July 21 Solucom SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 46.5 million euros ($50.9 million)versus 37.4 million euros year ago (up 16 pct)
* Confirms FY guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to United States Source text for Eikon:
* Revenue of group for three months ended 31 march 2017 was HK$90.8 million representing an increase of approximately 1.5pct