BRIEF-Dimension Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.54
* Dimension Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
July 21 Ab Science SA :
* Announces successful futility test for masitinib in c-Kit mutated metastatic melanoma
* Independent data safety monitoring committee recommends continuation of phase 3 study
* Study plans to enroll 120 patients
* Array biopharma reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017