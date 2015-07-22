July 22 Txcell SA :

* Raises about 8 million euros ($8.7 million) through a private placement of 10 pct of its common shares

* Stephane Boissel, CEO of TxCell, subscribed 20,000 new shares, representing approximately 1.71 pct of the private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)