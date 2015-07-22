BRIEF-Century Casinos Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 22 Thule
* Q2 net sales for quarter amounted to SEK 1,700 million (1,416)
* Q2 underlying EBIT amounted to SEK 352 million (300) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted net income was $18.4 million or $0.14 per diluted share for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: