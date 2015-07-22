BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
July 22 Sage Group Plc
* For first nine months of year, group organic revenue increased by 6.6 percent,
* Growth of 7.5 percent recorded in Q3
* For first nine months of year, group organic revenue increased by 6.6 percent,
* Growth of 7.5 percent recorded in Q3
* Business remains on course for full year FY2015 guidance of 28 percent operating margin and at least 6 percent organic revenue growth
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering