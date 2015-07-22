July 22 Thule Group

* Says to implement a reorganization that will lead to personnel reductions at the company's operations in the US, Belgium and Hong Kong.

* Says a total of about 50 positions will disappear, with an anticipated annual saving of about SEK 20 million and nonrecurring costs of about SEK 10 million as a result. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)