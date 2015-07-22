July 22 Kesko Oyj :

* Says is planning to merge its subsidiaries Kesko Food Ltd and Rautakesko Ltd with Kesko Corporation in order to simplify group structure.

* Says merging the two largest division parent companies in terms of net sales with the Group's parent company would be a step forward in implementing the strategy for a more unified Kesko, which was announced in May. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)