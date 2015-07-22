BRIEF-Century Casinos Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 22 Kesko Oyj :
* Says is planning to merge its subsidiaries Kesko Food Ltd and Rautakesko Ltd with Kesko Corporation in order to simplify group structure.
* Says merging the two largest division parent companies in terms of net sales with the Group's parent company would be a step forward in implementing the strategy for a more unified Kesko, which was announced in May.
* Adjusted net income was $18.4 million or $0.14 per diluted share for q1 of 2017