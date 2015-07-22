BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
July 22 Axway Software SA :
* Axway and Versent combine forces in digital business in Australia and New Zealand
* Versent will be offering Axway 5 suite for API management as one of its offerings on a managed services platform to Australian and New Zealand markets Source text: bit.ly/1Iea2jC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6sAp7) Further company coverage: