BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
July 22 Telenet Group Holding NV :
* Announces new 530 million euro ($579.82 million) 4.875 pct senior secured fixed rate notes due 2027
* Net proceeds of notes will be on lent to Telenet International Finance s.a r.l. under Telenet's existing senior credit facility
* Proceeds also used to prepay Facility M thereunder and in turn to redeem 500 million euros of senior secured fixed rate notes due november 2020
* Notes will be issued by Telenet Finance VI Luxembourg S.C.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6sAp7) Further company coverage: