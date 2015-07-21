BRIEF-Modern Land China secures loan facility
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln
July 21 KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG :
* Resolves on capital increase against contributions in kind
* To issue of 219,848 new shares
* Through the issue of 219,848 no-par value bearer shares, the share capital of company shall be increased from 15,881,234 euros by 219,848 euros ($238,886.84)to currently 16,101,082 euros ($17.50 million) ($1 = 0.9203 euros)
NICOSIA, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday rejected a Russian complaint about the bank's investment freeze, prompting criticism from Moscow that the development bank was a 'tool' of Western foreign policy.