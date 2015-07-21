July 21 KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG :

* Resolves on capital increase against contributions in kind

* To issue of 219,848 new shares

Through the issue of 219,848 no-par value bearer shares, the share capital of company shall be increased from 15,881,234 euros by 219,848 euros ($238,886.84)to currently 16,101,082 euros ($17.50 million)