BRIEF-The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to U.S.
* The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to United States Source text for Eikon:
July 21 Verbicom SA :
* Will pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.03 zloty per share or 237,730 zlotys ($62,782) in total
* Under 2015 - 2018 strategy, plans to double its consolidated revenue in FY 2018
* Sees EBITDA margin of 8 percent in FY 2018
* Expects to raise the number of clients to 400 by 2018 from about 250 now
* Plans to move trading of its shares to the Warsaw Stock Exchange regular market by 2018
* Aims for acquisition of three new companies by 2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7866 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Dassault Systèmes U.S. Foundation announced its expansion to United States Source text for Eikon:
* Revenue of group for three months ended 31 march 2017 was HK$90.8 million representing an increase of approximately 1.5pct