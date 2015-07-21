July 21 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* Increases share capital

* To increase share capital from 5,770,843.00 euros by 577,084 euros to 6,347,927.00 euros ($6.89 million) through the issuance of 577,084 new shares

* To increase share capital from 5,770,843.00 euros by 577,084 euros to 6,347,927.00 euros ($6.89 million) through the issuance of 577,084 new shares

* Proceeds of 3,924,171.20 euros excluding fees and costs