BRIEF-Anaam International reports Q1 loss of 4.6 mln riyals
* Q1 total revenue 4.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :
* Increases share capital
* To increase share capital from 5,770,843.00 euros by 577,084 euros to 6,347,927.00 euros ($6.89 million) through the issuance of 577,084 new shares
* Proceeds of 3,924,171.20 euros excluding fees and costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 total revenue 4.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS/HONG KONG, May 10 Chinese food and dairy company Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial said on Wednesday that it planned to bid for Danone's entire stake in U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield for about $850 million.