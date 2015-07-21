July 21 Forestlight Entertainment AB :

* Proposes reverse split of shares

* Proposes reverse split of shares in the ratio 200:1, wherein 200 existing shares will be 1 new share

* Following reverse split quota value will be about 1.905882 crowns per share against the previous about 0.009529 crown per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)