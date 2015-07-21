July 21 Grupo Media Capital SA :

* Says Q2 net profit down 20 percent to 5.1 million euros ($5.6 million) year on year

* Q2 operational revenues down 10 percent to 44.4 million euros

* Q2 EBITDA down 17 percent to 10.7 million euros year on year

* Q2 ad revenue flat at 33.1 million euros year on year

* Reports net debt at end-June of 114 million euros versus 115.7 million euros at end-Dec. 2014 (down 1 percent) Source text: bit.ly/1VpwdgP

($1 = 0.9159 euros)