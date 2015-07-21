July 21 Sidetrade SA :

* H1 revenue 7.9 million euros ($8.6 million) versus 6.9 million euros a year ago (+13 pct)

* Q2 revenue 4.1 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago (+14 pct)

* Management is confident of the group's ability to post overall growth through the 2015 period Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9138 euros)