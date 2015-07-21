BRIEF-Dimension Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.54
* Dimension Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
July 21 Onxeo SA :
* Announces update on ReLive, Livatag International Phase III clinical trial in HCC - 50 pct patients randomized
* As of July 2015, ReLive clinical phase III trial authorized in 11 countries and 50 pct of planned patients have been randomized
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dimension Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Array biopharma reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017